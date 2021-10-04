Umer Sharif’s body to be flown back to Pakistan on Wednesday: sources  

KARACHI: Legendary comedian Umer Sharif’s body will be flown back to Pakistan on Wednesday via Turkish Airlines’ plane days after he died in Germany while being transported via an air ambulance to the United States for medical treatment, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources, the body of Umer Sharif will be brought back from Munich and the Turkish Airlines plane would land at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi on Wednesday morning.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Karachi chief and MPA Khurram Sher Zaman Sunday said that he had conveyed a message of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the family of Umer Sharif that the legendary comedian would be buried with state honours.

“I could not comment on the participation of Imran Khan in the funeral, however, the prime minister had said that Umer Sharif would be buried with state honours,” he said after visiting the family of the legendary comedian in Karachi.

The legendary comedian Umer Sharif will be laid to rest at the graveyard of Saint Syed Abdullah Shah Ghazi (RA) in Karachi as per his wish, Sindh Minister for Information Saeed Ghani Saturday said adding the provincial authorities would made arrangements in this regard.

Umer Sharif passed away in Germany at the age of 66 years, after a prolonged illness on Saturday. He was being shifted to the United States through an air ambulance along with his wife Zareen Ghazal.

The air ambulance had to land in Germany after the health of the legendary comedian deteriorated. Germany had allowed the emergency landing on humanitarian grounds and extended the comedy king and his wife a 15-day visa.

Sharif was hospitalized in Berlin, where he breathed his last today. The wife of Umer Sharif confirmed the death.

