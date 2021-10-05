Umer Sharif’s body to reach Karachi Wednesday morning

Umer Sharif’s body will arrive in Karachi from Germany Wednesday morning.

The body of the veteran comedian will be flown back home on board a Turkish airline’s flight that will depart from Germany today and reach Karachi early Wednesday morning at 5:45am via Istanbul.

Sharif’s widow Zareen Gazal will also reach the port city via the flight.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has made necessary arrangements at the airport’s cargo terminal. Upon arrival, the body will shifted to a mortuary.

His funeral prayers will be held at Clifton park in the afternoon. He will be laid to rest at the Abdullah Shah Gazi graveyard.

The veteran comedian breathed his last in Germany on October 2. He was hospitalised with pneumonia in Nuremberg where he landed for a brief stopover to be later taken to the United States (US) through an air ambulance for medical treatment.

