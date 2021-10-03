Umer Sharif to be buried with state honours, PM Imran Khan conveys to family

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Karachi chief and MPA Khurram Sher Zaman Sunday said that he had conveyed a message of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the family of Umer Sharif that the legendary comedian would be buried with state honours, ARY NEWS reported.

“I could not comment on the participation of Imran Khan in the funeral, however, the prime minister had said that Umer Sharif would be buried with state honours,” he said after visiting the family of the legendary comedian in Karachi.

He said that Umer Sharif had played a key role in the fundraising of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital (SKMH) besides also serving the nation globally.

“He was the identity of Pakistan globally and his services could not be forgotten,” the PTI leader said adding that he spread smiles on the faces of hundreds of people and left the world in peace, leaving behind hundreds of thousands of his fans.

Khurram Sher Zaman further said that the federal government would extend cooperation towards the welfare projects launched by Umer Sharif including his Maa Hospital in Orangi Town.

It is pertinent to mention here that legendary comedian Umer Sharif will be laid to rest at the graveyard of Saint Syed Abdullah Shah Ghazi (RA) in Karachi as per his wish, Sindh Minister for Information Saeed Ghani Saturday said.

Umer Sharif passed away in Germany at the age of 66 years, after a prolonged illness on Saturday. He was being shifted to the United States through an air ambulance along with his wife Zareen Ghazal.

The air ambulance had to land in Germany after the health of the legendary comedian deteriorated. Germany had allowed the emergency landing on humanitarian grounds and extended the comedy king and his wife a 15-day visa.

Sharif was hospitalized in Berlin, where he breathed his last today. The wife of Umer Sharif confirmed the death.

