Unidentified culprits open fire at wife of PPP leader in Karachi

KARACHI: The vehicle of Doctor Samreen, wife of Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) leader Doctor Asim, on Tuesday was targeted by some unidentified individuals in Karachi’s Orangi Town area, ARY News reported.

As per the police officials, the car was attacked after Dr. Samreen was returning from an Independence Day function at a girls’ college in Orangi Town’s No. 11 area, in which she remained unharmed.

The wife of the PPP leader attended the event in her capacity as the Vice Chancellor of Dow University of Health Sciences.

The police have suggested that the shooting may have been an attempted robbery, meanwhile an investigation has been initiated into the incident.

Authorities are working to determine the motive behind the attack and identify those responsible.

A day earlier, a tragic incident occurred in the Khad Koocha area of Mastung, where some unknown assailants opened fire, resulting in the death of DC Panjgur.

According to the details, the vehicle of DC Panjgur – Zakir Baloch – was targeted in Khad Koocha area by some unidentified individuals, resulting in the death of DC while three others sustained injuries.

The District Chairman of the Municipal Committee, who is the brother of MPA Rahmat Baloch, is also among the injured individuals.

The injured were quickly shifted to Nawab Ghous Bakhsh Raisani Memorial Hospital for medical assistance.

The local administration is currently investigating the incident.