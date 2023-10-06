28.9 C
Saturday, October 7, 2023
Unidentified man threatens to bomb Faisalabad police station

FAISALABAD: An unidentified man has threatened to bomb the Civil Lines police station in Faisalabad, ARY News reported on Friday.

Police said that a woman DSP received a bomb threat message on her mobile phone from an unidentified man. The unidentified sender also threatened to kill DSP and her children.

A case was lodged at the Raza Abad police station over the complaint of the DSP. Police launched manhunt for the unidentified sender via the telephone number.

In September, at least 11 labourers died and two injured in a bomb blast in Gulmir Kot, tehsil Shawal North Waziristan.

As per details, the police spokesperson said that the bomb exploded in a van in North Waziristan which resulted in the death of 11 laborers while two others sustained injuries.

Read more: 40 killed, 150 injured in blast at JUI-F workers convention in Bajaur

Earlier, at least 40 persons were killed, and 200 sustained injuries in the powerful bomb blast that targeted Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) workers’ convention.

It was learned that nearly 400 people were attending the JUI-F worker convention on Shanday Morr near the NADRA office. Law enforcement agencies cordoned off the area.

JUI-F Khar Ameer Maulana Ziaullah Jan and Hamidullah were killed in the incident. A private news channel’s cameraman Samiullah was also among the wounded persons.

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

