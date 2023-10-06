Unidentified man threatens to bomb Faisalabad police station

FAISALABAD: An unidentified man has threatened to bomb the Civil Lines police station in Faisalabad, ARY News reported on Friday.

Police said that a woman DSP received a bomb threat message on her mobile phone from an unidentified man. The unidentified sender also threatened to kill DSP and her children.

A case was lodged at the Raza Abad police station over the complaint of the DSP. Police launched manhunt for the unidentified sender via the telephone number.

