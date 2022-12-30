Unification of MQM: Dr Farooq Sattar reaches Sindh Governor’s House

KARACHI: Amid ongoing efforts for the unification of Muttahida Qaumi Movement, MQM Bahali Committee head Dr Farooq Sattar reached Sindh Governor’s House, ARY News reported on Friday.

Sources told ARY News that Dr Farooq Sattar reached Governor’s House. He will meet Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori. Prior to his visit, it was reported that Sindh governor was going to meet Dr Sattar at his residence in PIB Colony area.

Yesterday, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori had visited Mustafa Kamal-led Pak-Sarzameen Party (PSP) headquarters.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori had arrived at PSP headquarters, Pakistan House, to meet Mustafa Kamal and Anis Kaimkhani. The governor was warmly welcomed upon his arrival at Pakistan House. He was received by Anis Kaimkhani, Ashfaq Mangi and Naik Muhammad.

READ: FAROOQ SATTAR SLAMS ‘ELEMENTS CREATING HURDLES IN MQM’S UNITY’

Tessori had also held a meeting with PSP chief Mustafa Kamal. The governor is expected to invite the PSP leaders to rejoin the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P).

During the meeting, they discussed the current political situation, unification of the MQM factions and other matters, sources said.

Sources told ARY News that the two political parties would be merged on Sunday for a joint political struggle.

Comments