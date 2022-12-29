Unification of MQM factions: Sindh governor visits PSP headquarters

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori has visited Mustafa Kamal-led Pak-Sarzameen Party (PSP) headquarters late Thursday night, ARY News reported.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori arrived at PSP headquarters, Pakistan House, to meet Mustafa Kamal and Anis Kaimkhani. The governor was warmly welcomed upon his arrival at Pakistan House.

He was received by Anis Kaimkhani, Ashfaq Mangi and Naik Muhammad.

Tessori also held a meeting with PSP chief Mustafa Kamal. The governor is expected to invite the PSP leaders to rejoin the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P).

During the meeting, they discussed the current political situation, unification of the MQM factions and other matters, sources said.

READ: ‘MQM IS MY RED LINE’: KAMRAN TESSORI RESPONDS TO IMRAN ISMAIL’S ALLEGATIONS

Sources told ARY News that the two political parties would be merged on Sunday for a joint political struggle.

‘Need of the hour’

Former convener of the MQM Rabita Committee, Dr Farooq Sattar asserted that the unification of all Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) factions was significant for Karachi’s stability, terming it ‘need of the hour’.

Speaking on ARY News programme ‘11th Hour, the former federal minister said that he always wanted unification of all MQM factions, adding that he left no stone unturned in uniting the party leaders.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“The unification of MQM factions was need of the hour for political and Karachi’s stability,” Farooq Sattar said, adding that they would get success lies when they will take decisions on collective interests, not individuals.

However, he refused to give any specific date for the merger of all political factions. In response to a question, the former minister said he has no objection in working under the leadership of incumbent party convenor Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

READ: FAROOQ SATTAR SLAMS ‘ELEMENTS CREATING HURDLES IN MQM’S UNITY’

“Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori did not discuss with me about party’s leadership,” he said, revealing that the leadership of Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) has also understood that there was no other option than the merger.

Responding to another question, Farooq Sattar said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has welcomed the unification of MQM factions. He rejected the impression of any demand for party’s leadership.

MQM-P delegation meets Tessori

It is pertinent to mention here that a delegation of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) led by convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui met Kamran Tessori at Sindh Governor yesterday.

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui-led delegation comprising MQM-P Rabita Committee members reached the Governor’s House as efforts were intensified to unite the MQM factions.

Comments