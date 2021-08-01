Unvaccinated passengers stopped from boarding flights at Peshawar airport

PESHAWAR: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has taken action against unvaccinated passengers who have been stopped from boarding the domestic flights at Peshawar airport, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The passengers of Peshawar-Karachi flights have been offloaded by the Bacha Khan airport officials for not having COVID-19 vaccination certificates.

Sources said that 25 unvaccinated passengers were offloaded from domestic flights. They added that the vaccination certificates for travellers are mandatory to travel through domestic flights. Those having no vaccination certificates will not be issued boarding passes.

Earlier in the day, CAA issued a new travel advisory for all passengers boarding domestic flights.

According to a notification, the CAA has declared the COVID-19 vaccination certificate mandatory for passengers travelling through domestic flights from August 01 (today).

“In continuation to the steps being undertaken to curb the spread of Covid-19 in Pakistan, it has been decided by the Competent Authority that with effect from August 1, 2021, no Pakistani passenger of 18 years of age and above, will be allowed to undertake domestic air travel within Pakistan without proof of Covid-19 vaccination,” read the notification.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on July 17 directed all employees to get themselves vaccinated against the virus by July 31.