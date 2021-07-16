US Charge d’ Affairs Angela Aggeler calls on COAS Bajwa

RAWALPIND: US Charge d’ Affairs to Pakistan Ms Angela Aggeler called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ) on Friday, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional & current security situation in Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed.

COAS said that Pakistan desires to maintain this tradition of bilateral engagement and wished for long term and multi-domain enduring relationships.

The US dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s sincere efforts for peace and stability in the region, especially the Afghan peace process.

READ: SPOILERS OF PEACE IN AFGHANISTAN WANT INSTABILITY IN REGION: COAS BAJWA

Earlier on July 9, Qatari Special Envoy of the Foreign Minister for Counter-Terrorism and Mediation of Conflict Resolution Dr Mutlaq Bin Majed Al-Qahtani had met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ.

The military’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) had said in a statement that matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including recent updates on Afghan situation, facilitation of reconciliation process in Afghanistan and cooperation in various fields were discussed during the meeting.

COAS Bajwa had appreciated the contributions and highly constructive role played by Qatar in facilitating and hosting the Afghan peace process. The army chief had expressed hopes for continuous cooperation for ensuring regional peace and stability in the region.

The visiting dignitary had also appreciated Pakistan’s consistent efforts for peace and stability in the region and pledged to keep working for strengthening relations between the two countries.