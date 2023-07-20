US condemns ‘heinous acts’ like burning Quran, religious books: State Dept spox

WASHINGTON: The Department of State spokesperson Matthew Miller said that the United States (US) condemns the ‘heinous acts’ like burning or desecrating Quran and other religious books.

The State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a press briefing that the US considers the burning and desecration of religious books a heinous act. He said that they appreciate the importance of the Holy Quran and other religious rites.

He added that They support the people’s rights to freedom of religion, belief, peaceful gatherings and speech. Miller said that the US accepts everyone’s right to freedom of expression.

He also commented on elections in Pakistan and recent terrorism incidents. The US State Department spokesperson said that he does not want to express confidence or lack of confidence in the Taliban.

“We will continue to urge the Taliban to fulfil their promises. We will also maintain the capacity to carry out counterterrorism actions in the region.” He also said that regardless of the Taliban’s promises, the US will maintain its right to protect its interests.

Answering a question, Miller clarified that the US supports fundamental democratic principles in Pakistan including independent media, freedom of expression and gatherings. He added that the United States (US) backs the rule of law in all countries across the globe.

Earlier, the US State Department once again rejected allegations regarding ‘cypher’ and said that these allegations are completely ‘baseless’.

State Department spokesperson Mathew Miller while briefing the media said: “I don’t know how many times I can respond to this question from the podium and give the same answer, which is that these allegations, such as they are, are completely unfounded.”

Miller further said that the US does not involve itself with domestic political questions, and we do not take sides on political parties in Pakistan or any other country.

Earlier in the month, the United States (US) has made it clear that it does not pressure Pakistan or any other country to pick sides between Washington and Beijing.

In the Department of State’s press briefing, spokesperson Matthew Miller addressed questions regarding the United States’ role in supporting Pakistan’s economic recovery and its stance on Pakistan’s relations with China.

On the topic of Pakistan’s relations with China, ARY News correspondent Jahanzaib Ali referred to an interview with Pakistan’s Minister for State for Foreign Affairs, Ms. Hina Rabbani Khar, in which she stated that Islamabad had no interest in choosing sides in the growing global rivalry between the United States and China.

Miller promptly responded, stating that the United States does not pressure Pakistan. “The United States does not ask Pakistan or any other country to choose between the United States and the PRC or to choose between the United States and any other country,” Miller said. He also emphasized that the United States’ relations with Pakistan are built on close people-to-people ties and that the country seeks to expand the partnership and economic cooperation.

“We stand by the Pakistani people during these difficult times, Miller stated. “Our support for the country’s economic success is unwavering and we will continue to engage with Pakistan through technical engagements and continue to strengthen our trade and investment ties, all of which are priorities for our bilateral relationship.”