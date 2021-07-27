US Embassy in Pakistan says Americans are subject to residing country’s laws

ISLAMABAD: After an official of the US Embassy in Pakistan met the prime suspect Zahir Jaffer in the Noor Mukadam murder case, it has been clarified that Americans are subject to that country’s laws in a foreign country, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

In a Twitter message, the US Embassy in Pakistan said, “In a foreign country, U.S. citizens are subject to that country’s laws.”

It added, “When Americans are arrested abroad, the Embassy can check on their well-being and provide a list of lawyers, but cannot provide legal advice, participate in court proceedings or effect their release.”

The US Embassy’s statement came after a US citizen Zahir Jaffer was arrested on accusation of brutally murdering Noor Mukadam in Islamabad.

On Monday, Islamabad police had claimed that Jaffer confessed to killing Noor Mukadam, whereas, video evidence was also collected which showed the victim being subjected to torture by the accused.

The incident had taken place on July 20 when a woman in her twenties, reportedly a daughter of a former ambassador, was put to death allegedly by her own friend in the vicinity of Kohsar police station.