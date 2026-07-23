US House votes to halt Iran war

The Republican-led US House of Representatives backed legislation on Thursday directing President Donald Trump to ​halt U.S. military action against Iran, the latest symbolic ‌rebuke of the Republican president from Congress.

The vote was 214-208 in favor of the war powers resolution as four Republicans joined Democrats in ​voting for it.

The resolution, introduced by Representative Pramila Jayapal, ​a Washington Democrat, directs Trump “to remove the use of ⁠United States Armed Forces from hostilities” against Iran unless ​Congress authorizes it. However, it was largely symbolic. Lawmakers have passed ​similar resolutions repeatedly in recent months, but they have not led to cessation of the war.

The four Republicans who voted in favor were Tom ​Barrett of Michigan, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, Warren Davidson ​of Ohio and Thomas Massie of Kentucky.

Trump’s Republicans hold slim majorities in the ‌House ⁠and Senate.

The Senate was due to vote on a separate, but similar, resolution later on Thursday.

The vote comes after Trump announced a ramp-up in attacks on Iran, and the deaths ​of more U.S. ​service members. ⁠Trump on Thursday promised “major military punishment” for Iran and its Houthi allies, after the Yemeni fighters struck ​two Saudi oil tankers in the Red ​Sea, extending ⁠the Middle East war to a second major shipping chokepoint.

Additionally, two weeks since the effective collapse of an interim truce meant ⁠to ​end the war, the U.S. military ​launched another nightly round of airstrikes on Iran, prompting Iran to fire at ​U.S. bases in neighboring countries.