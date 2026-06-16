EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France, June 16: U.S. President Donald Trump maintained on Tuesday that an interim accord with Iran makes clear that Tehran would never be allowed ​to develop a nuclear weapon, and he also suggested Syria could be better positioned ‌to disarm Iran-backed Hezbollah.

Speaking ahead of talks with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France, Trump defended the 14-point memorandum of understanding with Iran that has yet to be ​made public.

“The only thing that really matters to me is Iran will never have a ​nuclear weapon, and it says it loud and clear,” he told reporters, warning ⁠that “all hell will rain down” on Iran if it sought to acquire one.

U.S. and Iranian officials ​are due in Switzerland on Friday to begin detailed negotiations, opening a 60-day window for complex technical ​talks. These are expected to cover issues such as the future of Iran’s highly enriched uranium and the lifting of sanctions.

European allies have voiced concern that an inexperienced U.S. negotiating team could struggle to secure a robust agreement, potentially ​leading to a prolonged standoff.

In 2015, former U.S. President Barack Obama secured a nuclear deal with Iran ​in exchange for sanctions relief, a process that took two years to finalise. Trump withdrew the United States from ‌that ⁠accord during his first term.

“This deal is a wall to a nuclear weapon. His (Obama) deal was a road to a nuclear weapon. My deal, they can’t have a nuclear, they get blown up,” Trump said.

Diplomats and analysts note that Iranian negotiators are highly skilled in nuclear diplomacy, often exploiting weaknesses in ​their counterparts and buying time ​to advance their ⁠agenda, making the prospect of a comprehensive agreement within 60 days challenging.

One key factor in whether the interim accord holds will be the situation in Lebanon, ​where Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said his troops would remain ​in the ⁠south as long as needed to tackle Hezbollah. Tehran has demanded an Israeli withdrawal.

Trump appeared critical of Israel’s strategy in Lebanon and also suggested that neighbouring Syria – which under President Ahmed al-Sharaa is struggling to stabilise ⁠the ​country after years of civil war – could be best placed to ​intervene.

“I suggested to Israel to let Syria take care of Hezbollah because to be honest, I think they do a better ​job of doing it,” he said.