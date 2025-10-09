US-returned family looted at doorstep in Karachi

KARACHI: A family that had recently returned from the United States (US) was robbed at their doorstep in Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, the incident took place in Buffer Zone, where the family was targeted soon after arriving back in Pakistan. The CCTV footage of the incident has also now surfaced.

The CCTV footage clearly shows the faces of the suspects involved in the robbery.

Police said the armed robbers, traveling in a white car equipped with police lights, followed the family’s vehicle from the airport to Buffer Zone Block 15 to avoid suspicion.

The footage shows one of the suspects stepping out of the car, snatching a handbag from a woman, and quickly returning to the vehicle, while other accomplices remain on standby for backup.

According to police, the stolen bag contained foreign currency. A case has been registered, and authorities claim that efforts are underway to trace and arrest the suspects using the CCTV footage.

Earlier, in a brazen daylight robbery, four armed men looted a motorcycle-riding family outside their home in Karachi’s Korangi district.

As per details, the incident, which took place in Saudabad area, was captured on CCTV footage.

In the CCTV footage, the robbers, riding two motorcycles were seen following the family to their home.

As the man and his wife dismounted near their residence, the suspects held them at gunpoint and began looting their belongings.

The male victim was forced to hand over his mobile phone and other valuables, while one of the robbers snatched gold bangles and a ring from the woman’s hands.