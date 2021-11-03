USC withdraws ghee, cooking oil prices hike notification

ISLAMABAD: The Utility Stores Corporation (USC) on Wednesday withdrew the notification of increasing the prices of cooking oil and ghee, ARY News reported.

In a notification, a spokesperson for the USC said the decision to increase the prices was made after the commodity manufacturers had jacked up their rates.

“No increase has been made in the prices of essential commodities to provide relief to the people,” he added.

According to a notification issued earlier today, the USC approved a significant increase in the prices of cooking oil and ghee.

According to a notification, the prices of various brands of cooking oil and ghee have been increased by up to Rs35 and Rs187 per litre, respectively.

The rate of 1kg ghee pack has been hiked by Rs38 to Rs392. The price of a 1kg pack of cooking oil also increased by Rs33 and is now being sold at Rs388.

The increase in essential commodities prices came hours after Prime Minister Imran had announced Rs120bn relief package.

The prime minister announced Rs120 billion relief package to provide essential commodities to 130 million people at subsidized rates.

Under the package, he said, 30 per cent subsidy would be given on ghee, flour, and pulses for the next six months.

