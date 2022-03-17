Usman Buzdar: Opposition makes progress on no-confidence motion

LAHORE: The joint opposition has made a progress on submitting a no-confidence motion against Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar after completing its homework, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The joint opposition is likely to bring the no-confidence motion against Punjab CM Usman Buzdar in the coming days after completing its homework.

It was learnt that the opposition leaders have contacted the Punjab Assembly Secretariat to inform their intentions to submit a no-trust move against the chief minister. They collected details of the secretariat’s key officials and procedure regarding the no-confidence motion.

Hamza Shehbaz, Tareen group meeting

Earlier, the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Jahangir Tareen group had agreed on removing Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in the next political move.

According to the joint declaration of the meeting, the PML-N delegation members included Owais Leghari, Attaullah Tarar, Khawaja Salman Rafique and Zeeshan Rafique.

Hamza Shehbaz had prayed for the early recovery of Jahangir Tareen. During the meeting, the like-minded group had expressed disappointment over the governance affairs of the Punjab province.

They had also held consultations over the current political situation and reached an agreement to remove Usman Buzdar from the office.

The political leaders had also expressed concerns over the rising inflation, unemployment and corruption. The PML-N leaders and the lawmakers of the Tareen group had agreed on the continuation of consultations.

