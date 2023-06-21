Usman Buzdar summoned by NAB in assets case

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday again summoned former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar in assets beyond known sources of income case, ARY News reported, citing sources.

According to sources within NAB, Usman Buzdar has been asked to appear before the graft-buster body on June 22 (tomorrow) along with additional documents.

Usman Buzdar was summoned by the anti-graft watchdog by 11 times but he appeared only twice.

Separately, the National Accountability Bureau launched an investigation into the appointments and transfers of government officials during the tenure of former Punjab chief minister (CM) Usman Buzdar.

Sources told ARY news that the accountability watchdog Lahore has launched the inquiry into appointments and transfers of government officials during Buzdar’s tenure and sought ‘complete records’ from the Services Secretary.

Read more: Farhat Shehzadi, Usman Buzdar booked in ‘corruption’ case



Sources within NAB claimed that allegations regarding bribery of millions of rupees for appointments and transfers were reported during Buzdar’s tenure.

Farhat Shahzadi aka Farah Gogi and former Principal Secretary Tahir Khursheed were also allegedly involved in the case, sources added.

Meanwhile, sources claimed that the information secretary was directed to present the record by June 5. However, the secretary did not provide records.