Usman Dar’s mother challenges Khawaja Asif

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Usman Dar’s mother has announced to challenge rival Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif on the political field, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

In a video statement on social media, Usman Dar’s mother alleged, ‘Khawaja Asif achieved the goals against Usman Dar at gunpoint. Usman Dar quits politics but not me. I will compete with Khawaja Asif in politics.”

She said that she would continue to support the PTI chairman.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Usman Dar accused the incarcerated party chairman Imran Khan of masterminding the May 9 events and directly ordering to attack the sensitive installations.

The PTI leader Usman Dar has surprisingly appeared on a private news channel after his mysterious disappearance for weeks. While talking to a private news channel, he said that the PTI chairman was the mastermind of the May 9 events.

He detailed that the planning of the May 9 riots was finalised in a meeting held at Zaman Park under the chair of the PTI chief. The PTI chairman had directly instructed party leaders to target sensitive installations if he was arrested.

Making more revelations, Dar claimed that PTI’s long march on October 22 aimed to stop the appointment of General Asim Munir as the army chief. “May 9 riots were started to pressurise the military to remove General Asim Munir from the top post.”

Usman Dar blamed the PTI chief for using the party workers as a human shield to avoid facing arrest.”

He claimed that the brainwashing of the PTI workers resulted in the Judicial Complex Islamabad and Zaman Park events.

Dar alleged that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman supported an anti-state narrative and he himself was responsible for the current status of the political party.

“The May 9 riot was a shameful incident which must be strongly condemned. PTI’s pillars were shaken after carrying out such attacks on the national institutions.”

Elaborating other plans, Usman Dar claimed that May 9 was just a date of some events but the conspiracy to target the Pakistan Army was prepared for a long time ago. “PTI chairman fully supported the policy of confrontation with the state.”

He claimed that Hammad Azhar, Murad Saeed, Azam Swati and Farrukh Habib belonged to the anti-establishment lobby in the political party who were closest to the PTI chairman.