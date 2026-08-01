KARACHI: A vegetable vendor was killed after being caught in a crossfire between police and suspected robbers near Jodia Bazar in Karachi, police said on Saturday.

According to police, two armed robbers had snatched mobile phones from two citizens near Lighthouse and were attempting to flee when cops from the Mithadar police station chased them.

Police said the suspects opened fire on the pursuing officers after reaching Napier Road. During the exchange of fire, a nearby vegetable vendor, identified as Asif, was struck by a bullet and died on the spot.

The suspects managed to escape while firing, and a search operation is underway to arrest them, police added.

Earlier, a young man who had been abducted two days ago was found murdered in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar area, police told ARY News.

According to police, the body was recovered near Shahi Qila Ground in Gulistan-e-Johar Block-1. The deceased was identified as Mir Raza Ali, who had gone missing from the jurisdiction of the Ferozabad police station two days earlier.

Karachi youth abducted, found murdered in Gulistan-e-Johar

Police said a kidnapping case had been registered after the victim’s family reported his disappearance. Initial investigations suggest the suspects attempted to conceal the victim’s identity by pouring acid on the body.

Investigators believe the victim was brought to the location where the body was found, shot dead, and then abandoned by the suspects, who fled the scene.