Venice jury chief says films don’t change the world, but document it

  • By ReutersReuters
    • -
  • Aug 27, 2025
    • -
  • 7 views
    • -
  • 370 words
    • -
  • Estimated reading time 2 min
Venice jury chief says films don’t change the world, but document it
Share Post Using...

Comments (0)

    Leave a Comment