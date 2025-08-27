When is Venice Film Festival 2025 and what can we expect?

VENICE: The Venice International Film Festival is the oldest film festival in the world, with its 82nd edition opening on Wednesday.

Below are some facts about the festival and the 2025 contenders:

WHEN IS THE FESTIVAL?

It opens on August 27 with the premiere of Italian director Paolo Sorrentino’s “La Grazia”, starring Toni Servillo. The event runs until September 6 and closes with a French film, “Chien 51”, directed by Cedric Jimenez.

WHERE IS IT HELD?

The festival takes place on the Venice Lido, the so-called beach of Venice, a thin barrier island in the Venetian Lagoon, which is a short boat trip from the main city. Unlike Venice itself, cars have access to the Lido.

WHY IS IT SO CLOSELY WATCHED?

The festival marks the start of the awards season and regularly throws up big favourites for the Oscars. In the past nine editions of the Oscars, the award for Best Actress or Best Actor has gone eight times to the protagonists of films first seen in Venice, while eight of the past 13 Best Director awards went to movies launched in Venice.

The event also draws a multitude of stars, with Cate Blanchett, Emily Blunt, Lee Byung Hun, George Clooney, Laura Dern, Andrew Garfield, Oscar Isaac, Dwayne Johnson, Julia Roberts, Adam Sandler, Amanda Seyfried and Emma Stone all expected on the Lido during the 11-day event.