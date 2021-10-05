Verdict reserved on K2’s appeal in policemen murder case

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday reserved a verdict on appeals of two men, including alleged notorious target killer Ubaid K2, against their conviction in the murder case of two policemen in Karachi.

A two-judge bench of the SHC reserved its verdict after both prosecution and defence sides completed their arguments.

Ubaid-ur-Rehman alias Ubaid K2 and Nadir Shah were awarded life sentence in the murder case of two policemen.

MQM workers Ubaid K2 and others, who were arrested in a raid at MQM headquarter in Azizabad, Nine Zero, were indicted in the murder case of two police officers, SHO Nasirul Hassan and Khurram Butt.

ALSO READ: POLICE ARREST THREE HIGH-PROFILE TARGET KILLERS IN KARACHI

According to police, SHO Brigade police station Nasirul Hassan had participated in the 1993 operation against the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM).

Two motorbike riding gunmen targeted SHO Nasirul Hassan and his guard, head constable Khurram Butt in Brigade area in July 2010, resulting in the death of Nasirul Hassan and Khurram Butt.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!