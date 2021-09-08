Vicitm of Lahore rickshaw harassment case identifies 4 suspects

LAHORE: The victim in the Chingchi harassment case has Wednesday identified at least four suspects among the men paraded before her in the presence of the judicial magistrate, saying these men followed, catcalled and harassed her repeatedly, ARY News reported.

As per the new development today, four new suspects have been identified by the victim commuter in Lahore’s Chingchi harassment case on the independence day whose video went viral in the wake of Greater Iqbal Park incident wherein the female TikToker was mobbed and mauled.

The woman pointed at Usman, Irfan, Abdul Rehman and Sajid to be among the crowd of motorcyclists following chingchi rickshaw and harassing women commuting in it.

Police arrest suspect in Lahore rickshaw harassment case

On Saturday, police said it arrested the prime suspect in the Lahore Rickshaw harassment case.

The arrest was made by the city’s Gulshan-e-Ravi police. Tariq Khan was caught on camera committing obscene activity with the women travelling in a rickshaw around Minar-e-Pakistan on the eve of Independence Day.

Earlier, the sketch prepared by the concerned authorities and had been sent to police stations in the city to arrest the suspect in the rickshaw harassment case.

On August 24, the Punjab police claimed to have detained one more suspect involved in harassing the woman who was aboard a Qingqi rickshaw near Lahore’s Greater Iqbal Park on Independence Day.