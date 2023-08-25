Video: Courier rider snatches pistol from mugger in Karachi

KARACHI: A courier rider made a courageous move and foiled the robbery bid in the Nazimabad area of Karachi on Friday, ARY News reported.

The failed robbery event was caught on camera. The video showed a courier rider standing outside a house in the Nazimabad area when an armed street criminal reached there.

The street criminal snatched mobile phone and other valuables from the courier rider at gunpoint. Suddenly, the courier rider caught the criminal and tried to snatch his pistol. During the fight, the rider fell to the ground but he did not lose his grip and managed to take away his pistol.

The street criminal fled from the scene after losing his weapon, leaving behind his motorcycle.

A few days ago, a woman in Karachi successfully thwarted an attempted burglary from a family.

A woman foiled an attempt of robbery from a family at Karachi’s Rashid Minhas Road.

A witness said the two suspects on the motorcycle were trying to rob the family. A brave woman along with her son fought with the robbers and managed to nab one after kicking him, while the other fled the scene.

Later, the enraged citizens attacked the robber and handed him over to the police after beating him viciously.