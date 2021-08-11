Video: Crane ship called to help salvage stranded vessel gets stuck

KARACHI: A crane ship that came to the rescue of the stranded cargo motor vessel (MV) Heng Tong 77 found itself stuck at the Seaview beach on Wednesday, reported ARY News.

The operation to salvage the cargo ship stuck at the Seaview beach started today. A crane ship was called to help free the stranded ship but ended up being stuck due to rough sea.

A tug boat could not also go close to the stranded vessel due to high tides.

The operation to pull the vessel out will resume tomorrow (Thursday), the authorities said.

The Pakistan government has detained the MV Heng Tong 77 after experts declared it “unseaworthy” and a threat to “human life on ship and property”.

“The Maritime Affairs Ministry has issued detention orders on MV Heng Tong 77 as per port state rules. Vessel is not sea worthy due to defective hull & nav equip, weak engine, poor life saving/fire fitting equipment. In this current state it poses a threat to our channel + other vessels well,” tweeted Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Zaidi.