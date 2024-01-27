VIDEO: Craze of motorbike racing claims two lives in Karachi

KARACHI: In an unfortunate incident, two young boys lost their lives after they met with an accident during motorbike racing in Karachi, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the details, the video of the accident has emerged showing several bikes met with an accident on the road of Malir Expressway, leaving two dead and multiple injured.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

*TRIGGER WARNING* ⚠️ *GRAPHIC CONTENT*

The police officials, in a statement, expressed their lack of awareness regarding the accident on the Malir expressway, meanwhile, the rescue officials are shifting the bodies of the two deceased boys to the Jinnah hospital.

However, the relatives of the two diseased youths also expressed unawareness related to the accident.

Last year, more than 1,400 people lost their lives and over 18,000 were wounded in road accidents in Karachi in 2023, according to rescue sources.

According to reports from rescue sources, overspeeding and riding motorbikes without helmets remained the major causes behind the deaths and injuries in road mishaps in the ongoing year of 2023.

This year, more than 1,400 citizens lost their lives in road accidents and over 18,000 were wounded, the report said, and added most of them were handicapped.