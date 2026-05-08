KARACHI: CCTV footage of armed robbers fleeing in a white vehicle has surfaced following a house robbery near Mosamiyat Chowrangi in Karachi, police said on Friday.

According to police and the complainant, four armed men arrived at the house in a white car at around 3pm, held the family hostage at gunpoint and looted cash, gold jewellery and other valuables before escaping.

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The victim lodged an FIR at Mobina Town police station, stating that the suspects took away more than Rs1.075 million in cash, 10 tolas of gold jewellery, licensed weapons, expensive watches and other household items.

The complainant further stated that the robbers threatened children with weapons while searching the house.

Police said CCTV footage obtained from a neighbouring house showed the suspects fleeing in the white vehicle. Investigations into the incident are under way.

Earlier on April 26, a daring robbery was reported in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 13-D, where suspects disguised as employees of a power utility company carried out a planned heist inside a residential building, CCTV footage showed.

According to reports, CCTV footage of the incident surfaced, clearly showing multiple armed individuals involved in the crime. Initial investigations reveal that four suspects arrived in a truck and entered the building, while three of their accomplices remained on standby in a nearby vehicle.