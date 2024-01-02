Video scandal: Quetta court overturns convicts’ sentence

QUETTA: Sessions judge Quetta on Tuesday overturned the sentence awarded to two convicts in the Quaidabad video scandal case, ARY News reported.

Hidayatullah and his brother Khalil, who were awarded three-year-imprisonment by Judicial Magistrate-7 Quetta, last year, challenged their conviction.

Both the brothers were accused of recording obscene videos of a girl by keeping her hostage. The court of sessions judge Quetta said the prosecution failed to prove charges against Hidayatullah and his brother Khalil.

Terming the verdict of the trial court based on ‘errors’, the court overturned the conviction of both men and set them free.

The Hayatabad video scandal cases emerged in 2021 when police arrested Hidayatullah and his brother for taking a woman hostage and recording her obscene videos.

The arrest of Hidayat Khilji was reported on December 3 after police arrested the head of a gang involved in blackmailing girls after raping and filming their obscene videos.

Police had claimed that the accused raped the girls after luring them into the trap by offering jobs. They revealed that the girls were intoxicated by the accused before raping them.