Violent protests: 52 PTI workers sent to jail on judicial remand

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Rawalpindi has sent 52 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers to Adiala Jail on judicial remand in connection with the cases related to violent protests after Imran Khan’s arrest, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Rawalpindi police lodged cases against PTI workers over violent protests after Imran Khan’s arrest. Police said that overall seven cases were registered at City, Waris Khan and Morgah, RE Bazaar, Sadiqabad and New Town police stations under the anti-terrorism act and other sections.

Police claimed to arrest 190 PTI activists for staging violent protests. 52 out of 190 PTI workers were produced before the ATC today.

The ATC sent the 52 political activists to jail on judicial remand. Former provincial minister Raja Basharat was among 15 nominated persons. Other PTI leaders were also nominated in the cases which include Fayyazul Hassan Chohan, Arif Abbasi, Ijaz Khan, Sheikh Rashid Shafiq, Umar Tanveer Butt, Wasiq Qayyum and Rashid Hafeez.

In another development today, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was indicted in the Toshakhana case, a day after he was arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case from Islamabad High Court (IHC) premises.

The PTI chairman was presented before the judges at Islamabad Police Lines, which was given the status of a court.

Additional and District Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar presided over the hearing concerning the Toshakhana case as the charge sheet was read out to Imran Khan in the courtroom.

Separately, the accountability court in Islamabad reserved its verdict on the physical remand of PTI chief Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

AC Judge Muhammad Bashir presided over the hearing in which the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) requested a 14-day physical remand of PTI chief Imran Khan in connection with the corruption case.