Aiza Awan, Nazish Jahangir become foodies in latest video

Nazish Jahangir and Aiza Awan became foodies in their video on the social media application Instagram.

Aiza Awan shared the hilarious video on her Instagram account. It showed them eating food in a car while grooving to the music played in the video.

The viral video was liked by thousands of Instagram users.

Aiza Awan continues to break social media with her pictures and videos on social media.

Recently, the actor unveiled glimpses of her glamorous photoshoot. “Does it bother you that I’m unbothered?” she asked in the caption of the two-picture gallery on the photo and video-sharing application.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aiza Awan is playing Tehniyat in the drama serial ‘Tere Bina Mein Nahi’, alongside Shehzad Sheikh and Sonya Hussyn. The supporting cast of the show features Babar Ali, Bushra Ansari, Shizza Khan, Zahir Lehri, Khaled Anum and Munazza Arif among others.

Nazish Jahangir has millions of Instagram followers also. She avails the platform to share pictures and videos of her personal and professional happenings.

Recently, she gave life advice through pictures of her in a blue outfit.

On the acting front, Nazish Jahangir made her TV debut in 2017 with ‘Bharosa‘. Since then, she has become one of the leading names in the showbiz industry.

She played Maira in ‘Berukhi‘, headlined by A-list actors Hiba Bukhari and Junaid Khan.

