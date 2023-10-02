Aruba Mirza and Areej Mohyudin’s video goes viral

A hilarious video of actress and model Aruba Mirza – whose career soared to new heights by winning the ARY Digital reality show ‘Tamasha 2‘ – with co-star of her serial ‘Meray Hi Rehna‘ Areej Mohyudin is going viral on social media.

The video was shared on the visual-sharing platform Instagram. The duo lip-synched dialogues in a hilarious way.

Areej Mohyudin lip-synched “Yeh gaana especially mere bande ke liye (This song is for my man)”. When nothing played, Aruba Mirza lip-synched “gaana kidhar hai (where is the song?)?”

She replied, “Banda kidhar hai (Where is he)?”

It is pertinent to mention that Aruba Mirza and Areej Mohyudin have devoted fan bases on social media platforms. They keep fans updated about their whereabouts through captivating visuals.

On the professional front, Aruba Mirza won ‘Tamasha 2.’ She beat prolific celebrities Amber Khan, Ali Sikander, Adnan Hussain, Danish Maqsood, Neha Khan, Zainab Raza, Rana Asif, Faizan Shaikh, Junaid Niazi, Michelle Mumtaz, Nida Firdous, Natasha Ali, and Omer Shehzad to win the competition.

Moreover, she has worked in hit dramas ‘Batashay,’ and ‘Meray Hi Rehna‘.

Areej Mohyudin has also proved herself a force to be reckoned with in the showbiz industry. She gave stellar performances in ‘Bandish 2‘.

