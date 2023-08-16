This clip of elderly man playing imaginary cricket will make your day

A heartwarming video of an elderly man playing imaginary cricket on a street is going viral on the social media application Twitter.



The viral video showed him impersonating a batter, who struck a six on the leg side. He also celebrated by waving his imaginary bat in the air.



Cricket is the game of emotions. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/H2N14NGb9p



Cricket is considered an emotion rather than a sport in the sub-continent. The prospect of a Pakistan-India fixture is enough to get fans excited.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan and India have not played a bilateral series since 2012 because of the turbulent political situation.



Pakistan’s last tour of India was in 2012, where the side played two T20I fixtures and three ODIs. The T20I series was shared, whereas Pakistan won the ODI series 2-1.



Since then, Pakistan and India have only played in Asia Cup and World Cups.



Green Shirts will play the Men in Blue in their Asia Cup 2023 fixture in Kandy, Sri Lanka on September 2.



The side will play the arch-rivals in their highly-anticipated ICC Cricket World Cup fixture on October 15 in Ahmedabad.