Hiba Bukhari’s latest picture gallery goes viral

Hiba Bukhari shared a photo album on the social media application Instagram and they are going viral on social media.

The photo gallery showed the ‘Berukhi’ star flaunting her dazzling looks in eastern dresses. Thousands of Instagram users liked her pictures.

The celebrity wins social media with pictures and videos of her personal and professional happenings. The visuals get thousands and millions of reactions from her admirers.

Earlier, she shared pictures of her spending leisure time close to the multi-venue performing arts centre Sydney Opera House.

The pictures of her donning a stunning orange three-piece suit turned heads on Instagram too.

It is pertinent to mention that she exchanged rings with fellow celebrity Arez Ahmed in December 2021 year before tying the knot in January 2022.

Moreover, the celebrity has worked in several prolific serials with ‘Berukhi‘ being one of them.

