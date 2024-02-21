‘Meray samnay aik larki…’: Imran Ashraf’s comment on Sarah Khan’s post goes viral

Actor Imran Ashraf came under limelight for his comment on actress Sarah Khan’s latest post on the visual sharing application Instagram.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

It all started when Sarah Khan shared her latest pictures on Instagram and they went viral. The viral pictures showed the actress in a jovial mood.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrs.Falak (@sarahkhanofficial)

The viral pictures received heartwarming comments as reactions. However, it was her fellow celebrity Imran Ashraf’s comment which stood out from the rest.

He wrote, “Is waqt meray samnay aik larki baithi hai bilkuk aap jaisi hai dikhnay mein (A girl is sitting right in front of me who look exactly like you).”

It is pertinent to mention that Imran Ashraf and Sarah Khan have worked together in several projects.

For the unversed, Sarah Khan tied the knot with Falak Shabir tied the knot in an intimate nikkah ceremony in July 2020. They welcomed their first child, a baby girl Alyana Falak, in 2021.

Related – Sarah Khan wins hearts with new family video

Imran Ashraf, on the other hand, had married Kiran Ashfaque in 2018. Their only son, Roham, was born in 2020.

The ex-partners announced their divorce in a joint statement on social media in 2022.

Related – For me looks don’t matter, character does: Imran Ashraf