Viral: Two men pretend to stroke woman’s dog before stealing it

A shocking video has emerged showing two men pretending to stroke a woman’s dog before stealing the pooch.

Caroline Busby, the owner of the pet, said she was walking home with her one-year-old bulldog named Luna when she was approached by two strangers.

CCTV footage of the incident shows the two men hiding behind a wooden fence before Caroline appears with her pooch. At first, the men started a conversation with her as a friendly gesture and then stroked her pet.

But moments later, one of the men unhooks the dog from her collar and runs away.

She said the dognappers turned over the pet to check if she was a male of female. They also enquired about Luna’s age before running away.

A hunt for the missing dog began after Caroline’s family posted footage on Facebook. Fortunately, the dog was found by the police just 24 hours after the incident.

The pet was reportedly wandering 10 km away from her home.

