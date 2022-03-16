VIRAL: Thieves steal over 1,000 gallons diesel from petrol pump using a minivan

TEXAS: Clever thieves pulled off a fuel heist, stealing 1,000 gallons of diesel from a family-owned gas station in Fuqua Express in three days. It is estimated that $5,000 worth of diesel was stolen.

At first, the family had no clue how huge amount of fuel was missing from their tanks for three consecutive days.

Until the manager for the gas station Jerry Thayil, took a closer look at the CCTV camera footage of the pump and spotted a suspicious SUV.

Talking to local media outlet KTRK, Thayil said that “The first day, I saw there were 360 gallons that were missing. Then the next day, the same thing, so we started looking at the cameras.”

According to reports, over 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel was stolen from the gas station in three consecutive days, and the same vehicle was seen parked over the underground storage tanks.

Thayil added that “The way they did it was very sneaky. They were doing it in front of so many people – so many different customers.”

He added that “They had a trap door in their vehicle and they would put a hose down there and suck it out with the pump. Each time they were there about 15 to 20 minutes, in a high traffic time.”

According to news outlet KRPC, Thayil recognized the van when the thieves returned for a fourth fuel heist.

The stolen Diesel fuel is estimated to be over $5000 in value.

Thayil said that he sprinted out of the office as soon as he saw the van parking over the tank. The van took off after seeing him but he chased it for a while.

