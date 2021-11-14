Viral video: Asim Azhar pays tribute to Pakistan cricket team

Singer Asim Azhar posted a video to pay tribute to the Pakistan cricket team’s sublime performance in the T20 World Cup.

The Instagram video sees Pakistan’s superb performance in the world championship after New Zealand and former champions England both cancelled their tour of the Asian country.

Hassan Ali’s crucial drop catch along with sublime performances by fellow pace Shaheen Shah Afridi, spinner Shadab along with captain Babar Azam and his deputy Mohammad Rizwan is shown in the clip.

The inspirational and motivational video by Asim Azhar went viral has garnered and 768,565 views and198,935 likes.

Social media users praised the music video and the performance by the former champions.

The Pakistan cricket team, who won the 2009 edition, played with a lion’s heart and put on a performance that will be remembered by the nation and the cricketing world for years to come. Babar Azam’s side became the first team to secure a place in the semi-final stage.

Pakistan started their campaign in style as they handed a record-setting 10-wicket thrashing to arch-rivals India. It was the first time that Pakistan had registered a win against their nemesis in a World Cup game.

They went to beat New Zealand, Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia to remain unbeaten in the group stage.

Green Shirts were eliminated following their heartbreaking five-wicket loss to Australia in the semi-final.

