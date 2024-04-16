Currency notes showered at wedding in Narowal, video goes viral

NAROWAL: In a unique wedding ceremony in Narowal, Punjab, the guests were showered with currency notes, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As per details, a local butcher Arshad in Narowal showered bundles of cash and distributed mobile phones, and watches to the guests at his son’s wedding.

The unique wedding ceremony was held in Sagarpur, an area near Narowal city.

The brothers and relatives of the groom also showered currency notes, mobile phones during the ceremony.

Read more: Dollars showered on ‘barat’ in Gujranwala, video goes viral

This is not the first time that such extravagant wedding ceremonies have been held in the country and in another similar act, an industrialist in Gujranwala showered dollars during the ‘barat’ [wedding procession] of his son.

A video of the entire episode had also gone viral, showing people standing atop vehicles and showering notes one by one towards the people participating in the event.

It emerged that as soon as the groom, son of industrialist Sanaullah, along with his other relatives reached the marriage hall, his father, friends, and relatives started showering dollars and Pakistani currency notes on the guests.