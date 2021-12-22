Viral video: Dog’s priceless reaction to cat trying to catch bird on TV

A video of a cat and a dog acting silly and cute has gone viral on social media.

The clip shared on Twitter shows a cat pouncing at a TV in an attempt to catch a bird which appeared on the screen. The feline came crashing down into the wall-mounted TV before falling to the floor.

A husky that was in the midst of his nap woke up due to the cat’s antics.

Showing off some serious ‘side eye’, the husky glances at the person filming the video as if he were seriously concerned about the feline.

His reaction is just priceless. Watch the video here:

Since being shared, the video has gone viral, garnering thousands of likes and retweets.

