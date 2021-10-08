Viral video: Man captures venomous rattlesnake

A video has gone viral showing an animal rescuer capturing a venomous rattlesnake.

The animal rescuer was called to catch the rattlesnake that slithered its way into a house.

In the one-minute clip, a properly trained man can be seen carefully capturing the dangerous reptile. He has a long clamp stick with which he grasps the snake and puts it in a bucket.

Upon seeing the man, the reptile starts hissing loudly. However, he captures and puts it in the bucket with the utmost precision.

The video was shared on Instagram with the caption: “This is not a fun job.”

Since being shared, the clip has been viewed more than 290,000.

