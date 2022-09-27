Viral video: Man performs stunt on moving bike, lands in trouble

A video of a man performing a stunt on a moving motorcycle is going viral on social media application Twitter.

The video was shared by Durg Police on the micro-blogging social media application Twitter.

The 28-second video showed him riding the two-wheeler with both legs on one side. He was supporting himself with his one hand.

The clip has millions of views with thousands of likes, retweets and quote tweets.

The authorities imposed an INR 4,200. He apologized for his mistake and held his ears.

It is pertinent to mention that performing stunts without guidance and safety measures can get you killed or seriously injured. Each year, countless people get killed due to rash driving, overspeeding or failing to follow traffic rules.

A heart-stopping video seeing five youngsters changing the tyres of a moving vehicle in Saudi Arabia is going viral.

The viral video of the heart-skipping moment was shared on YouTube in 2014. It is making rounds on social media again. The clip sees the SUV being driven on the right front and back tyres as the left tyres are getting changed.

