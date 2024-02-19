Watch: WWE superstar John Cena sings Shah Rukh Khan’s hit song

A video of WWE superstar John Cena singing the Bollywood song ‘Bholi Si Surat‘ from Shah Rukh Khan’s hit film ‘Dil Toh Paagal Hai‘ is going viral on social media application Instagram.

India wrestler Gurv Sihra shared the viral video on his Instagram account. The post starts off with him introducing the WWE superstar as “a pretty big Shah Rukh Khan fan.”

John Cena said, “You never know what you can learn when you choose the path of growth. Here we are in the gym, so we are trying to grow, but there’s tons of paths of growth, and I’m gonna try my best to learn a song.”

Gurv added, “This is for you, Mr Shah Rukh Khan. It goes like this, it’s a big hit song.” The wrestler sang the lines “Bholi Si Surat..Aankhon mein masti..Dur khadi sharmaaye..Aaye haaye”.

John Cena repeated the lines after them.

It is pertinent to mention that ‘Bholi Si Surat‘ is filmed on Shah Rukh Khan and Karisma Kapoor.

The netizens were ecstatic with John Cena’s version of the song. They said that the WWE superstar and the prolific Bollywood actor should make a film together.

On the acting front, Shah Rukh was last seen in Dunki which also starred Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani and Vicky Kaushal. It was released on December 21, 2023 and its currently streaming on the OTT platform Netflix.

