Vote of confidence: Rana Sanaullah says Punjab govt may bring fake MPAs

LAHORE: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has asserted that the Punjab government may bring fake lawmakers into Punjab Assembly during the vote of confidence, to be obtained by Chief Minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, the interior minister made these remarks while chairing a joint meeting of the Opposition in Punjab Assembly.

Sources told ARY News that various constitutional and legal options were discussed during the meeting.

Rana Sanaullah directs the lawmakers to ‘keep an eye’ during the voting if Punjab CM obtains vote of confidence. “The government may complete voting process through fake MPAs,” sources added.

The federal minister gave important task to Rana Mashood, Khalil Tahir Sindhu and other lawmakers.

In a surprise move by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its allies, Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi will obtain a vote of confidence from the provincial assembly today.

The Punjab Assembly’s session was resumed after a gap of two hours under the chair of PA Speaker Sibtain Khan. Sources said that the PTI government made a surprise move and decided to seek the vote of confidence for the Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi from the lawmakers today.

Meanwhile, PTI Vice President Fawad Chaudhry said in a Twitter message that PTI and its allies completed the number of 187 lawmakers in the Punjab Assembly ahead of the vote of confidence.

During the session, the opposition lawmakers pointed out the quorum and gathered before the speaker’s dice. The speaker said that the quorum is complete and the government lawmakers are in majority.

Assembly to be dissolved after VoC

Meanwhile, PTI Vice President Fawad Chaudhry said that they would dissolve the Punjab Assembly tomorrow if Chief Minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi gets the vote of confidence today.

While talking to the ARY News programme ‘Off the Record’, Fawad Chaudhry said that PTI has the complete numbers in the Punjab Assembly for showing confidence in CM Pervaiz Elahi. He said that 185 lawmakers of PTI and Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) reached the assembly while two more will reach there soon.

He said that the PA will conduct the voting immediately after the lawmakers reached the assembly. Fawad said that Pervaiz Elahi was informed about the vote of confidence today. He added that vote of confidence can be taken at any time as per the court’s order.

