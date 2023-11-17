Wahab Riaz opens up on Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz’s performances

Pakistan’s newly-appointed Chief Selector Wahab Riaz opened up on the performance of spinners Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India.

It is pertinent to mention that Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz were criticized by former cricketers, experts and fans for their lacklustre performances in the tournament.

Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz both took just two wickets in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Wahab Riaz opened up on Pakistan spin bowling woes in a conversation with a cricket website. According to him, the side mainly consisted of players that were in the team for the past three to four years.

He lamented on Pakistan management not looking for other options despite knowing Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz were giving below-par performances.

The dismal performance of the national men’s cricket team in the ongoing World Cup 2023 prompted the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to carry out a major reshuffle, including changes of captains of Test and T20I.

The team suffered five losses, the most in their World Cup history, including their first defeat against Afghanistan in ODIs also their first against South Africa in World Cups this century.

Babar Azam stepped down as Pakistan’s all-format captain as the team failed to qualify for the semifinals as they finished fifth in the standings with eight points.

Later, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced left-handed batter Shan Masood and pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi as captains for Test and T20 international (T20I) format, respectively.

Mohammad Hafeez replaced Mickey Arthur as Director whereas Wahab Riaz became Inzamam-ul-Haq’s successor.