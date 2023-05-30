‘Wanted criminal’ involved in killing of Karachi citizen arrested

KARACHI: Karachi police arrested a ‘most wanted criminal’ namely Yasir Khan in wounded condition after a gun battle in the Janjal Goth area on Tuesday who was involved in killing a citizen, ARY News reported.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) East Zubair Nazir Shaikh told the media that a team of the SITE Super Highway police station conducted a raid in Janjal Goth area to arrest a ‘most wanted criminal’ Yasir Khan.

The accused allegedly opened fire at the police team. After the exchange of fire, police arrested the accused in wounded condition. SSP Shaikh said that the accused shot two brothers two days ago in which Nadeem lost his life and his sibling got injured for resisting a robbery.

The police officer said that the accused along with his accomplice shot another youth, 17-year-old Faizullah, in the Gulshan-e-Maymar area and was trying to flee from the scene.

SSP Shaikh said that a weapon was also recovered from the arrested accused and a search operation is started to arrest his accomplice.

Earlier in the day, in yet another tragic incident, a young individual lost his life due to firing by robbers in Karachi’s Aisha Manzil area.

The identification of the young man who lost his life due to firing at Aisha Manzil has been confirmed as Danish.

Police authorities state that the robbers fled after committing a robbery in Gulshan-e-Iqbal. The affected citizen followed them, and upon suspicion, the robbers opened fire near Aisha Manzil.

At that time, Danish was refuelling his vehicle at a petrol pump when he inadvertently found himself in the crossfire of the robbers. One of Danish’s friends mentioned that he was the youngest among five brothers and was scheduled to get married after Eid.