I was busy, didn’t know what Raj Kundra was upto: Shilpa Shetty tells police

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty has told Mumbai Police that she was unaware of what her husband Raj Kundra, who is accused of disseminating porn, was up to, reported NDTV.

Shilpa Shetty has been listed as a witness in the 1400-page charge sheet against Raj Kundra, who is currently in jail, and was quoted in the sheet as saying that she was not aware of her husband’s porn racket because of her busy work schedule.

“I was too busy with work, I did not know what Raj Kundra was up to,” Shilpa said in a statement recorded in the charge sheet that was filed before a Mumbai court on Friday, Sept. 16.

She also categorically stated that she was unaware of the apps ‘Hotshots’ and ‘Bollyfame’, both of which have been identified as key apps used to stream porn in her husband’s extensive racket.

Raj Kundra, 45, was accused of producing and distributing pornographic content and subsequently arrested by Mumbai Police on July 19, 2021. He is also accused of facilitating his porn business under the premise of his company Viaan Industries Ltd. read more

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra were earlier also fined by the SEBI, who handed a Rs 3 lakh penalty to their company Viaan Industries Ltd. for the inability for transparent disclosures and violation of insider trading norms reported India Today.

On Sept. 1, it was reported that Shilpa Shetty is planning a life away from her controversy-ridden husband Raj Kundra.

Sources close to Shilpa were quoted by Bollywood Hungama as confirming that the Hungama 2 actor wants to distance her children from Kundra and that she won’t be using any of his ill-earned money. read more

“Raj Kundra’s troubles aren’t going away in a hurry. On the contrary, they seem to be multiplying every week. The disclosure of his alleged link with adult content came as much a shock to Shilpa Shetty as to the rest of us,” a friend of Shilpa’s was quoted.