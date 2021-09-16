Watch: Asim Azhar, Bilal Maqsood turn work into impromptu jam session!

What do you get when you put two musicians in the same room? A killer jam session, of course!

Two of Pakistan’s most-loved musicians, the seasoned Bilal Maqsood and young Asim Azhar, sat down on Wednesday for a musical evening when Azhar visited Maqsood for some ‘work’, and videos of their mini songfest are warming fans’ hearts!

In one of the videos shared by Bilal Maqsood on his Instagram, Asim Azhar can be seen crooning his version of Shuja Haider’s Nawazishein Karam which he performed alongside Momina Mustehsan on Coke Studio in 2016. He also put his own spin on the Strings hit Soniye!

Watch:

Taking to his own Instagram story, Asim Azhar shared that he had to convince Bilal Maqsood to sing in front of his family and let’s be honest, we’re all thankful to Asim for that!

Bilal Maqsood and Asim Azhar’s informal jam session had their peers in awe, with former Strings bassist Bradley Dsouza and drummer Aahad Nayani leaving appreciation in the comments section. Nayani is now a part of Asim Azhar’s band following the disbandment of Strings in March 2021.

This isn't the first time that Asim and Bilal have treated fans to snippets of their enchanting music and vocals on Instagram. Asim Azhar regularly shares covers on his page, including one of the song Chand Chhupa Badal Mein from the 1999 Bollywood hit Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam in June.

The video was unsurprisingly met with overwhelming positivity on his social media, with fans gushing about Azhar’s talent, especially his soothing voice.

on popular demand.. chaand chupa badal mai 🥰 pic.twitter.com/TS9EDrfxM4 — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) June 29, 2021

The 24-year-old recently also celebrated eight years in the music industry with a special montage video and the hashtag #8YearsOfAsimAzhar on social media. Azhar took to Instagram to share a montage with clips from his music videos and several other performances, saying “Wow. 8 years??? I swear it feels like yesterday.”

He went on to pen a long, heartfelt note marking the feat, sharing that the passage of time and his fans' love through the years has left him "speechless".