WATCH: Brawl breaks out on Quetta-Islamabad flight

ISLAMABAD: A brawl broke out between passengers onboard a Pakistan International Airline (PIA) flight from Quetta to Islamabad, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, two passengers in an Islamabad-bound flight from Quetta came to blows after a heated argument over seat and the video of the incident – taken by a passenger on the plane – has gone viral.

The verbal altercation between the two passengers on the PIA flight got out of hand and resulted in a fist fight inside the airplane. Other passengers, in the video, can be heard requesting the two to break up the fight as children were also present in the flight.

Later, the airport security detained the travellers on the complaint of others. However, the two were released after they penned down apology letters.

Earlier in December 2022, a flight attendant of IndiGo had a verbal spat with a passenger over a meal on an Istanbul-Delhi flight and its video went viral.

The viral video on Twitter showed the attendant telling the passenger the flight has counted meals and they can only serve what has been ordered from it. She claimed that his rude behaviour made her fellow workers cry.

When the passenger asked why he is being yelled at, the flight attendant retorted by saying he was yelling at them. She told him that he cannot speak to her fellow workers that way.

The man was heard saying that she is a “servant of the flight”. She responded by saying, “Yes, I am an employee and not your servant.”

