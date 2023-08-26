WATCH: Delivery man snatches gun during robbery bid in Karachi

KARACHI: In an act of bravery, a delivery man snatched a gun out of a robber’s hand as he attempted to steal his belongings in Karachi, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The incident – CCTV footage of which is available with ARY News – took place in Karachi’s Nazimabad area, wherein a delivery man foiled a robbery bid and snatched the gun wielded by armed thief and turned on him.

In the CCTV footage, the delivery man can be seen standing outside a house when an unidentified man, wearing shalwar kameez, came on a bike and pulled out a gun and pointed it at him.

During the robbery bid, the robber looted belongings, including mobile phone and cash, from the man. Meanwhile, the delivery man caught the suspect and got tangled up with him.

Subsequently, the man snatched the weapon from the suspect but the latter managed to escape and left his motorcycle.

In a similar incident, a woman at Karachi’s Rashid Minhas Road successfully thwarted an attempted burglary from a family.

A witness said the two suspects on the motorcycle were trying to rob the family. A brave woman along with her son fought with the robbers and managed to nab one after kicking him, while the other fled the scene.

Later, the enraged citizens attacked the robber and handed him over to the police after beating him viciously.