Watch: Elephant and calf ‘raid’ police station in viral video

Officials working at a police station in India’s Kerala received two unusual visitors that were too big for the entrance.

The cops at Parambikulam police station in Palakkad district had to deal with an elephant and calf that barged into the station.

A video shared online shows a pachyderm and its calf peeking into the station from behind an iron grill window. The bigger elephant can be seen hitting the entrance with its trunk.

The animals reportedly banged the iron grill heavily and damaged the entrance in a bid to enter the police station.

